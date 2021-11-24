Javier López Díaz passed away, Cinco Radio News Director

Javier López Díaz was an iconic radio reporter in Puebla. He steers the morning radio program Buenos días with López Díaz for 33 consecutive years.

Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

On November 23rd, 2021. Javier López Díaz passed away at the age of 60. He was a journalist and news director of Cinco Radio Comunicación Efectiva (Cinco Radio Effective Communication).

Through social media, several journalists regretted the death of the host of Buenos días con López Díaz, the most listened radio news program in Puebla.

Juan Carlos Valerio, host of Imagen Television's news, and Javier’s friend informed that the reporter passed away around 15:00 hrs.

El recuerdo de Javier López Díaz se queda con nosotros para siempre, sin duda un ícono en el periodismo poblano, pero aún más allá de ello, su valor como persona, un hombre bondadoso. Hoy nuestras condolencias están con todos sus seres queridos. Descansa en paz querido Javier. pic.twitter.com/41A7X4WEkJ — Juan Carlos Valerio (@JCarlos_Valerio) November 23, 2021

Javier López Díaz was an iconic radio voice in Puebla. He hosted the morning radio program Buenos días with López Díaz (Morning! with Lopez Diaz) for 33 consecutive years, starting at 5:30 in the morning and ending at 10:00 AM.

Among his radio fans was called “Licenciado” and was well known due to his kindness with the society, and the ones who needed it.

Among his famous phrases were: “Everyone is a journalist”, which forged a strong relation with his audience, who felt confident to report everything that happened in Puebla. From a decayed traffic light, a car crash accident, a special congratulation or a festival invitation. Everything passed through López Díaz.

There won’t be funeral

His family informed through the personal Twitter account of Javier López Díaz, that there won’t be a public funeral. Many people visited the radio station to pay their respects to one of the most iconic voices in Puebla.

Finally, they thanked everyone because they can feel the love and support through social media.

Translated by: Luba Michelle García Vega

