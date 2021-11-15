Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión en español

The Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla (BUAP) has opened the doors of the Carolino building to the general public and have converted a space in the Museo Carolino Centro de la Cultura y los Saberes, which will present different artistic exhibitions.

The museum is located on the first floor of the first courtyard of the building and to access it, you must enter through the main access to the Carolino located on 4 Sur between Juan de Palafox y Mendoza and 3 Oriente.

The Carolino building was built in 1578 and since then has had different uses. It was the headquarters of the Jesuit College, BUAP's rectory office, headquarters of the University Council, administrative offices and even a BUAP radio booth.

Now, the university has opted to give a new use to this building as a museum, which is free admission and has seven rooms to present different art exhibitions.

This artistic space has seven rooms for temporary artistic exhibitions presented in these facilities.

However, the rest of the Carolino building will continue without access to the public, as administrative and liaison activities continue to be carried out.

Likewise, an area has been set up for the Café Museo Carolino, a place where you can buy hot or cold drinks and food, which you can enjoy at the tables and armchairs located in the courtyard.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with free access.

Rivelino, first artist to exhibit at the Museo Carolino

Currently and until January 30, 2022 is installed the exhibition "Victims and victimizers" by Mexican sculptor José Rivelino.

In this exhibition, the artist seeks to express three themes: the relationship between light and darkness, the violence experienced by nature and finally, the violence suffered by the human body.

In addition to the more than 100 pieces that are placed in the exhibition, this gallery has two video projections that bring visitors closer to Rivelino's vision and the projects he develops.

Translation by Karla Giselle Bonales Ramírez

--

POB/LFJ