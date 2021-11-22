Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

In Cholula is one of the most relevant buildings due of it's precious value, The Eagle Knight House, which is located next to the San Pedro's Zócalo, in 4 Oriente Street N.1.

The importance of this building is due to it's architectural style, composed by pre- Hispanic motifs and a plateresque style typical of the Spanish Renaissance.

This Casona is considered the oldest novo- Hispanic construction in Cholula, since the ground floor was built at the end of the XVI Century, and the upper floor was built during XVIII Century together with the rest of the building.

As consequence of its size, it's believed that its owners were wealthy family.

It was named "The Eagle Knight House" because is covered of stones as bas- relief in the framework in the principal entrance that represents the Eagle Knights: a military order that wasn't restricted by the nobility rights for someone to be admitted, it means, anyone could join regardless their social class.

At the beginning, it was residential house and by the time, the rooms became commercial premises and some other rooms were rented, until it transformed into a neighborhood that causes its deterioration.

The Casona restoration

In 1997, the building was expropriated to begin its restoration and turn it into a cultural space. The following year, it was handed over to the Universidad de las Americas Puebla (UDLAP), who managed it, until 2014, in collaboration with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

In 2001, UDLAP inaugurated it as San Pedro Cholula Museum, where nowadays is the art collection of Omar Jimenez, compounded of more than two thousand colonial and pre-Hispanic pieces, that shows the history of an ancient city.

It also has a place to present art collections, seminaries and different cultural events in the upper floor.

Translation by: Luba Michelle García Vega

