Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

The Nuestra Señora de Lourdes Church, well known as Lourdes Cave (Gruta de Lourdes in spanish) is located in Los Fuertes de Loreto y Guadalupe hill, one of the most important touristic attraction of Puebla City.

This religious temple is dedicated to Lourdes Virgin, the one that is worshiped in France. And is considered as the patroness of the sick, by the Catholic Church.

According to Bernadatte Soubirous visions, the virgin appeared at Massabiell Cave, located in Gave de Pau river's border, outside of Lourdes' town in 1858.

With the testimonies of Bernadette Soubirous, a multitude of Catholics believed in the apparitions of the Virgin Mary as a vehicle of God's grace, achieving –even– that the Vatican allowed the veneration of the Virgin Mary in Lourdes in 1862.

The papa Pio IX allowed its worship, 17 years latter after Soubirous dead. In 1862, Lourdes' bishop allowed the virgin's worship and it became a popular character.

After time, in 1933, Bernadette became in a saint as Pio XI decision, as a consequence the followers' numbers increased. Since then, the invocation of the Virgin Mary as "Our Lady of Lourdes" has been a source of great veneration, and her sanctuary is one of the most visited in the world.

Lourdes Cave's Architectonic design

This church were built in a similar way as the original located in France. Lourdes' Cave out standing the stones façade that looks as a rock, and inside was designed to simulate the cave where the virgin appeared.

Inside you can observe many different and irregular shapes, and has many stained- glass of different color that allows light to pass through.

Every year, in the Virgin appearance's anniversary (February 11th) the Lourdes Cave Church hosts many pilgrims, the one that assures with faith and hope, the virgin will give to them miracles, and they will be spiritually and physically healthy, because she is considered sick's' protector.

Translation by: Luba Michelle García Vega

__

POB/PCL