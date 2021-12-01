Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

Tecali de Herrera is a pre- Hispanic town of Tepeaca valley, and it name means "house of stone", and is located 40 kilometer away from Puebla City.

During XII century was habited by many groups from Totimehuacan and Cuautinchan, being the politic and religious center.

In 1520 Hernan Cortes subjected Tepeaca, and named to Francisco de Montoño in charge of Tecali; 30 years later the Franciscans arrived there.

After that, in 1643 the Tepeaca city hall was subjected until 1861, Francisco Ibarra, Puebla's interim governor decreed "Villa", and head of the town to the place, after that was named "Tecali de Herrera" honoring the Coronel Ambrosio Herrera.

The touristic attractions there is Santiago former Covent of Tecali, located in front of the main square, and its under protection of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The geographic relation of Tecali said that the convent construction ended on September 7th, 1579, in a Renaissance style, having upper and lower cloister, cells and a church. Some experts believe that Claudio de Arciniega, architect of Luis de Velasco Viceroy, built it.

It's made of basilica floor, different to other churches of XVI century, as a result it forms three parallels sheds, divided by two files of classist columns which carry six arc in each side.

Is an architectonic monument framed by its magnificent gardens and ruins. Inside Santiago Apostol Church are two altars.

The first altar is dedicated to Santiago Apostol, Tecali's saint, painted by oleo in a central canvas , made with pilasters stipe, known in Mexico as churriguerescas, with saints sculptures in a decoration that stands out the baroque style.

This altar was made before the convent were abandon, in 1728, when the current parish construction was ended.

Tecali is well known because of its amazing onyx work. Actually, The Cathedral Kings' altar in Puebla and the pulpit of Soledad Church were sculpted with alabaster of that style.

Now, talking about its gastronomy, chilate largo, mole poblano, tamales de tlanipa, carnitas, calabazate, jamoncillo, biznagas and pulque are typical and prepared in a peculiar way and variety.

