Valle de Apulco is a paradisiac place located 150 kilometers far way from Puebla City —approximately 2 hours and a half— having natural pools and beautiful waterfalls.

Near to Zacapoaxtla town, it has a peculiar beauty due to its natural treasures, starting with a river that has the same name, and its 50 hectares long.

In addition, through many tours, are formed marvelous and beautiful waterfalls, as "La Gloria" that is 30 meter high its fall, with abundant wild orchid beds.

The zone is full of vegetation, and its a perfect campsite, there can perform many different activities as trout fishing, mountain cycling, ride a horse, rafting, and trip in hot-air balloon.

Fishing at Apulco

On March 22nd, 1980 was performed the first fishing contest of rainbow trout in Apulco lake. One of the characters that influenced a lot, was the Professor Jorge Murad Macluf, the Federal Delegate of Fisheries in Puebla in that time.

However, in 1999 the contest was suspended due to the tropical storm number 11 in 1998 that destroyed a huge part of Apulco zone. On February 7th, 2009, the rainbow trout contest was performed again at Apulco river, and had more than 200 fishers, from different parts of Puebla and other states.

