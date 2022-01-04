+89k people in Puebla City live in extreme poverty: Coneval

In Puebla City, there are 89 thousand 76 people living in extreme poverty, which places it as the eighth nationwide.

In Puebla City, there are 89 thousand 76 people living in extreme poverty, which places it as the eighth nationwide. Also, between 2015 and 2020 it increased by at least five points.

According to the 2020 Municipal Poverty Measurement, which was presented by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL), the Mixteca zone is part of where most of the country's poverty is concentrated.

Likewise, the state of Puebla is one of the states with the largest number of cities or municipalities where more than 80% of their population lives in poverty .

Meanwhile, this capital of Puebla state, ranked eighth at the national level, followed by:

Acapulco, Guerrero: 16,672 Leon, Guanajuato: 115,943 Iztapalapa, CDMX: 115,470 Toluca, State of Mexico: 106,930 Ocosingo, Chiapas: 104,803 Ecatepec de Morelos, State of Mexico: 96,625 Chimalhuacán, State of Mexico: 93,595

Of the cities that are not in the metropolitan area, those with the greatest extreme poverty in Puebla are:

Zoquitlán : 9,603

: 9,603 Vicente Guerrero : 11,268

: 11,268 Eloxochitlán : 8,688

: 8,688 Coyomeapan: 7,115

7,115 San Sebastián Tlacotepec: 6,889

6,889 Huitzilan de Serdán: 6,889

6,889 Chiconcuautla: 6,812

6,812 Olintla: 5,533

5,533 Tapango de Rodríguez: 2,081

2,081 Teopantlán: 1,635

The CONEVAL report indicates that a person in Mexico, is in a situation of poverty when they have at least one social deprivation in one of the six indicators: educational backwardness, access to health services, access to social security, quality and spaces of the housing, basic housing services and access to food; also, their income is insufficient to purchase the goods and services that they require to satisfy their food and non-food needs.

While poverty refers to people who live with three or more deficiencies, out of the six possible, and who in addition, are below the minimum welfare line, that is, their income is so low that, if it is dedicating himself completely to the acquisition of food, he could not acquire the necessary nutrients to have a healthy life.

