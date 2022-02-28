The origin of the name of Puebla has a lot to do with the history of its foundation, since according to historians it comes from the "Puebla Letters" or "Population Letters".

In fact, "Puebla" means "population", with which the Spanish gave permission to the conquerors to found new cities.

There is another version that indicates that the name is due to the priest Juan de la Puebla, who was involved in the selection of missionaries who accompanied the conquerors who founded the city in 1531.

Why and when was Puebla founded?

According to the book Puebla: History of a regional identity, volume I; in the foundation of Puebla de los Ángeles, myth, legend and reality intersect, because there is a story that the angels were the founders, the friars the builders and the Spaniards who came looking for a space.

There is no precise documentation that speaks about the original history about the first moment of the founding process of the urban center; however, the story is based on the accounts of the friars of that time.

The foundation of Puebla occurred on April 16, 1531, after Queen Isabel de Portugal ordered, through a Royal Decree, that "the site for the foundation of the 'new Puebla' will be sought and studied, given the lack of a town in Spanish people".

That is why the proposal was created, between Don Juan de Salmerón and Fray Julián Garcés, which finally resulted in a road between Mexico-Tenochtitlán and Veracruz, as well as a resting point for travelers and merchants, without neglecting that Spanish Christians used the city to live.

The first constructions were carried out in what is now known as the Barrio del Alto.

Why Puebla de los Angeles?

Legend says that the foundation of the city of Puebla has a divine origin; It is said that it was angels who, pulling strings, traced its streets in the place indicated by God.

Fray Julián Garcés dreamed on several occasions of a beautiful valley in which three rivers crossed with trees and mountains from which the angels descended from heaven, and stretched out their gold and silver threads and traced a city.



Upon waking up, he recounted his dream vision and invited his companions, the friars, to go locate such a wonderful place; then they set out on the road until they found him.

With great joy at identifying it, he said: “This is the place that the angels pointed out in my dreams!”

In the Royal Certificate of September 18, 1531, it received the name of Ciudad de los Ángeles, which later evolved to Puebla de los Ángeles.

Why Puebla de Zaragoza?

General Ignacio Zaragoza, considered the hero of the Battle of Puebla, died four months after the event. Three days after his death he was named Benemérito de la Patria in Heroic Degree.

On September 11, 1862, President Benito Juárez decreed that Puebla de los Ángeles would be renamed Puebla de Zaragoza, in honor of the general, according to the book Puebla: Historia de una datos regional, volume II.

Why is Puebla Heroic?

The city was named heroic four times in 2013 by the State Congress, due to four historical events:

Battle of Puebla



The Siege of Puebla



Capture of Puebla



Mexican Revolution



The city was named Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza by a decree of the congressmen, on August 4, 1950.

