The facilities of the Universidad de las Américas Puebla (UDLAP) were legally restored to Cecilia Anaya Berríos, interim rector appointed by the board of trustees made up of the Jenkins de Landa family.

In a statement, the university reported that the 2nd judge of Cholula granted the restitution of the campus "through the legal and non-contentious vehicle called voluntary jurisdiction".

This means that from now on, the Mary Street Jenkins Foundation, which is based in the state of Jalisco, will be able to legally dispose of the campus, controlling access and facilities.

With this resolution, the campus, which has been in conflict since June 2021, will finally be occupied by the academic authorities recognized by the board of trustees headed by Margarita Jenkins de Landa. And they've started a due diligence.

The university reported that, in the coming days, they will announce the process to be followed for the face-to-face return of university students, who – for a few days – have been taking classes at the facilities of other institutions such as the Popular Autonomous University of the State of Puebla (UPAEP). ) and the sports teams train at the Madero University (UMAD).

In addition, another part of the community maintains a sit-in outside the campus, as a form of demonstration so that control of the university would be returned to Rector Anaya.

It was on June 29 when elements of the Puebla state and auxiliary police took over the UDLAP facilities, following a court order for a new board of trustees to be installed, alleging that the members of the current one, made up of the Jenkins de Landa, have arrest warrants for money laundering.

This new patronage was appointed by the Board for the Care of Private Benevolent Institutions, which belongs to the Secretary of the Interior of the state government of Puebla.

And in order to enter the educational institution, he carried out an operation in which elements equipped with long weapons from the state and auxiliary police of Puebla participated.

