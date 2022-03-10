Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión en español

Researchers from the BUAP Institute of Sciences (ICUAP) are developing a material derived from organic waste that helps to eliminate contaminants from water and that can contribute to sanitizing bodies of water with rivers and lakes.

This element is generated through agro-industrial waste such as hibiscus flower, avocado pits, corn straw, seeds and fruit peels, from which activated carbon is obtained, an element that helps clean the water.

Dr. Lidia Esmeralda García Díaz, researcher at the ICUAP Chemistry Center and member of the Academic Body "Interdisciplinary Research in Materials Science" explained the benefit that this material can bring:

“We have achieved the elimination of various dyes, pesticides, plastic additives, drugs and contrast agents used in magnetic resonance imaging; in all cases with elimination percentages greater than 90 percent”.



According to Lidia García, activated carbon adsorption has proven to be one of the most efficient processes for cleaning water. However, this procedure has a very high cost compared to oxidation.

That is why BUAP researchers are developing a material that recycles agricultural material and generates benefits for the environment.

This research is being carried out by the Academic Body "Interdisciplinary Research in Materials Science", which is made up of doctors María de la Paz Elizalde González and Lidia Esmeralda García Díaz, from the Chemistry Center. María Josefina Robles Águila, from the Research Center for Semiconductor Devices, also participates.

According to the 2018 Diagnosis and Proposals Environmental Agenda, in Mexico only 57 percent of collected municipal wastewater is treated before reaching rivers and lakes.

