The Instituto para la Gestión, Administración y Vinculación Municipal (Igavim) published statistics on crimes against women that were recorded during 2021 in the State of Puebla.

According to data from the Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad Pública (SESNSP) during 2021 crimes such as rape, sexual abuse and human trafficking increased.

The crime that increased the most was human trafficking, since 49 cases were registered in 2021, the highest number since 2015. This crime increased by 276.92 percent compared to last year.

Another of the crimes that stands out in the IGAVIM report is sexual abuse, for the fourth consecutive year an increase in this type of crime can be noted in the last four years.

Compared to 2020, crime increased by 15.3 percent in Puebla, a figure that means that 2.2 women suffer sexual abuse daily in the state.

Rape cases reached the highest number of cases recorded since these figures were compiled, since in 2021, 924 investigation folders were opened for this crime.

Family violence and femicides maintain trend

The report indicates that in 2021 there were fewer cases of family violence and femicides in Puebla compared to the immediately previous year.

In 2021, 8,717 cases of family violence were registered, 5.5 percent less than in 2020, however, during the last three years a trend between 8,500 and 9,200 cases has been maintained.

The SESNSP data reports 37 femicides in Puebla during 2021, a figure significantly lower than the 67 cases of murdered women that we collected in Poblanerías during 2021.

