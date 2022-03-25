Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión en español

The hot springs of Chignahuapan are more sought after in the hot season, by people looking to cool off, because it is an ideal place to relax among nature and in the company of family or friends.

According to Aguas Termales de Chignahuapan, they have pools with thermal water, these come from underground layers of the Earth that are at a higher temperature, and are rich in different minerals and therefore are used therapeutically.



It is a place that has already been investigated even by the Geology Institute of the UNAM, since it carried out a chemical study of the thermal water, where it verified that this place in Chignahuapan indeed has mineral elements.

It serves as a spa, spa and resort, where there is the possibility of staying and having access to the pools, which are general and other private ones. Although, it is not mandatory to pay for lodging to access the hot springs, because you can go for these for less cost.

Also, it is possible to access the VIP pools, which have a whirlpool tub, a dry and thermal steam room, dressing rooms with showers, and therapeutic massage cabins. Next to it, there is a pool with easy access for disabled people and the elderly.

In any of the pools there is thermal water with depths of up to 1.20 meters, and in some there is access to wading pools, slides, snack shops and table areas.

In addition, the view is unique, since it is located between mountains, in the middle of nature. In fact, in this lodging, on weekends they usually go for walks through the forest and make bonfires with coffee and chocolates, so that visitors can enjoy the evening.

How much do the Chignahuapan hot springs cost?

The hours to access the hot springs are from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Sunday and there are different prices, for example:

private pools



For a maximum of four people: 450 pesos

Extra person: 80 pesos child and person with INAPAM credential, 110 pesos adult

VIP pool



Children up to 130 cm: 180 pesos

Adults: 240 pesos

With INAPAM credential: 210 pesos

General pools



Children shorter than 90 cm: free

Children up to 130 cm: 80 pesos

Adults: 110 pesos

With INAPAM credential: 180 pesos

Pool with easy access for the disabled and the elderly



Children up to 130 cm: 80 pesos

Adults: 110 pesos

With INAPAM credential: 80 pesos

The Aguas Termales de Chignahuapan hotel has 64 Junior Suite rooms and one Master Suite, starting at 2,600 pesos per night for two people, each with a hot spring tub inside. Also, guests can access the spa area, massages and temazcal.

Where are the Chignahuapan hot springs?

The Chignahuapan hot springs are located 25 minutes from the center of said Magical Town, in the Tenextla S/N neighborhood.

To reserve or request more information, you can call the numbers: 797 971 0313, 797 971 0792, 797 971 0976 or 797 971 0982, or send an email to: [email protected]

