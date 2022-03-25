Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión en español

After the Easter holidays, public and private schools in Puebla will resume 100 percent face-to-face classes starting next Monday, April 25, more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

This measure will allow basic education students (preschool, primary and secondary) and upper secondary education (high schools or high schools) to attend face-to-face classes every day in their respective educational facilities.

The change in the class model will take place eight months after a hybrid class format existed in Puebla, in which students combined face-to-face classes with homework.

With this change, classes will no longer be taught through hybrid and distance systems.

In recent weeks, several states such as Guanajuato and Jalisco have announced that they will resume face-to-face classes in their entirety, leaving behind hybrid and distance models.

Miguel Barbosa Huerta, Governor of the state of Puebla reported during the press conference on Friday, March 25, that Puebla schools will resume the activities they had before the pandemic:



“ In conjunction with the Ministry of Public Education, we decided that all students return to face-to-face classes after the Easter holidays. There is no longer any reason to maintain this dual delivery of education”.



Likewise, the president indicated that in the event of dangerous situations or infections by COVID-19, it will be analyzed between the Government, SEP and the schools.

Melitón Lozano, Secretary of Education of Puebla, was not present at the conference. It is expected that in the coming days they will announce the details of the return to face-to-face classes.

