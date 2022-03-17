Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

The use of face masks will continue to be mandatory in the state of Puebla, since the fourth wave of infections is still "not over", information from the authorities.

During the press conference on March 17, Miguel Barbosa Huerta, governor of Puebla, reported that the use of face masks must continue as a preventive measure to avoid a rebound in COVID-19, especially in spaces with high affluence such as shopping malls.

In Puebla, it is mandatory to wear a face mask since April 2020. On that date, the state government signed a decree that forced the population to use a face mask in public spaces.

In addition, in businesses and shopping malls, all current prevention measures must be maintained, such as applying antibacterial gel, healthy distance and requesting the use of face masks.

For his part, José Antonio Martínez García, indicated that although the number of daily cases of COVID-19 has decreased, the fourth wave caused by Ómicron has not yet been overcome. For this reason, it agreed that the population must maintain the use of the face mask due to its high effectiveness.

The foregoing after the Mexican Franchise Network proposed the elimination of the mandatory use of face masks as they have done in other states of the country such as Nuevo León.

Nuevo León, at the green traffic light, announced that the use of face masks in open spaces will be optional; however, the wearing of the mask will be mandatory in closed spaces, in schools and classrooms, as well as on public transport.

How to put on, use, take off and dispose of a mask

1. Before putting on a mask, wash your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water.

2. Cover your mouth and nose with the mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

3. Avoid touching the mask while wearing it; if you do, wash your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

4. Change your mask as soon as it is wet and do not reuse single-use masks.

5. To remove the mask: remove it from behind without touching the front of the mask; throw it away immediately in a closed container; and wash your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water.

