Casa Puebla, the building that served as the official residence of the state governors, opened its doors on April 30 as a recreation space, announced Miguel Barbosa.

At a press conference, the governor said that Casa Puebla will have cultural, recreational and rest spaces, this after the adaptations that were implemented.

According to what he said, among the new attractions that Casa Puebla will have are an acoustic shell, children's games, a sensory area, gyms, points for craft exhibitions and dance, music, pottery and painting workshops, among others.

In addition, of the seven hectares where you can exercise and a veterinary clinic will soon be installed.

The property can be visited from Saturday, April 30 at 11:00 a.m.

Currently, part of the facilities are the headquarters of the Instituto Estatal de Pueblos Originarios and the Instituto de la Discapacidad del Estado de Puebla, after Miguel Barbosa's decision not to live in the residence.

The robbery in Casa Puebla

In 2019, Miguel Barbosa announced that this property would no longer be occupied as an official residence and that it would be converted into a recreation space.

On that occasion, he assured that Casa Puebla had been

"dismantled" and that there was a notarial certification of it.

In December 2021, a former official of the interim government of Guillermo Pacheco Pulido was arrested for allegedly looting the property. However, after spending a few months in prison, he was released.

According to the State Attorney General's Office, said former official authorized, without having powers, the removal of various pieces of furniture, including: chairs, tables, rugs, lamps, armchairs and appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers.

Casa Puebla is located on Calzada de los Fuertes, in front of the Zaragoza Olympic Stadium.

Translate done by: Luba Michelle García Vega

