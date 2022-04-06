Nota: Este contenido tiene una versión original en español

Places to eat tostiesquites, elotes and esquites in Puebla, is a frequent search among people who like these preparations, which are often bought during the afternoon or evening.



According to the Agency for Marketing Services and Development of Agricultural Markets (ASERCA) of the Government of Mexico, the skites are a very popular Mexican appetizer throughout the country, but especially in the central area made with corn grain (Tender corn).

These are sautéed in vegetable oil or butter, along with minced garlic, onion, and green chile or chile de arbol and epazote branches or leaves, seasoned with salt, eaten hot as a simple stew. Although, there are ingredients and steps in the preparation that vary, depending on the region of the country.

In fact, in Puebla and some other states in central-eastern Mexico, chileatole is also sold at the same stall, which is very similar to the skiff, but in a different presentation; just as you can sell only the corn on a stick, or accompanied by Tostitos or Doritos.

Some of the places that offer them in Puebla are:

1. Pepelote

With almost 39 years of tradition in the market, Pepelote has different branches:

18 Sur #5906, Jardines de San Manuel, 72570 Puebla, Pue.

Díaz Ordaz 4301 "A, San Baltazar Campeche, Puebla, Pue.

Calle Atzala #1815, in Cholula.

People can find elotes, esquites, corn tamales, chileatole, tostiesquites, corn bread, among other varieties, which they accompany with their salts and chili powder in different presentations, such as:

Salsa pepelote

Árbol en polvo

Casera

Cacahuate

Habanero

Botanera

Búfalo

Chipotle

Chamoy

Tajín

Miguelito

Chipotle

2. Carrito de elotes

Outside the Oxxo de Villa Encantada, located on Calle 5 B Sur #5701, Villa Encantada, there is a corn cart, where they have skites as their main product, although they also sell chileatole.

3. Esquites Don Josué

It is located at Calle 3 Sur #5743, El Cerrito, and is open from Monday to Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

On this site they sell elotes, esquites and tostiesquites, you can even order them with marrow.

4. TostiRegios

They are located on Camino Real a Cholula #30A, Santa Cruz Buenavista, and have hours of operation from 4:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Mondays to Sundays. They can be eaten at this site or ordered to go, as well as requested at DiDi Food and Rappi.

They sell:

Tostilocos

Tostiesquites

Tostiregios

Tostiwest

Dorilocos

Elotes

Esquites

The complete list of recommendations, without neglecting the carts that are placed in the streets in the afternoon, along with the previous ones, is:

Place Address TostiRegios Camino Real a Cholula #30A, Santa Cruz Buenavista, Puebla, Pue. Bendito Maíz Calle 2 Norte #1215, San Juan Aquiahuac, San Andrés Cholula, Pue. Puesto de elotes 20 Sur y 31 Oriente, Puebla, Pue. Chileatole, elotes y esquites Calle 16 de Septiembre #1303, El Carmen, Puebla, Pue. Carrito de elotes Afuera del Oxxo de Contaduría (Blvd. Capitán Carlos Camacho Espíritu #6502, Universidades, Puebla, Pue.) Pepelote Blvd. 18 Sur #5906, Jardines de San Manuel. Priv. Diaz Ordaz #4301 A, San Baltazar Campeche, Puebla, Pue. Elotes, Esquites y Chileatole: El Parián Calle 8 Norte, Centro Histórico, Puebla, Pue. Carrito de elotes Afuera del Oxxo de Villa Encantada (Calle 5 B Sur #5701, Villa Encantada, Puebla, Pue.) Elotes asados Calle 7 Nte. 801, San Pablo de los Frailes, Puebla, Pue. D`skite Enfrente de Plaza Arcoíris, en la esquina de Camino Real a San Andrés y Calle Pomaski Elotes y esquites Reyes Blvd. Circunvalación #1418, Jardines de San Manuel. Puebla, Pue. Elotes y esquites Angelo Afuera del Minisuper Emmanuel (Av. San Francisco #2239, Jardines de San Manuel, Puebla, Pue). Carrito de elotes y esquites de Samuel Se pone afuera de un domicilio en calle 57 Pte. #125, El Cerrito, Puebla, Pue. Ah jijo! Esquites y algo maíz Avenida Margaritas #545, El Patrimonio, Puebla, Pue. El Paragüitas Calzada Zavaleta #206, Santa Cruz Buenavista, Puebla, Pue. Lupita, elotes y esquites Blvd. Circunvalación #1806, Jardines de San Manuel, Puebla, Pue. Esquites Don Josué Calle 3 sur #5743, El Cerrito, Puebla, Pue.

The curious fact of the Esquites

In the period of Maximilian and Charlotte of Habsburg, the Esquites were called Teeth of Odalisque.

According to legend, these were even created by Tlazocihuapilli, the only woman who ruled the Xochimilcas and who gave life to dishes such as Necuatolli, Atole with honey, or Tlapiques.

Today, in most states they are called Esquites, although there are variations in some areas such as:

“ Trolelote ” in the North and Northeast: because in the 1980s a kind of scraped ice cream was sold as an accompaniment to “trolleybuses”.

” in the North and Northeast: because in the 1980s a kind of scraped ice cream was sold as an accompaniment to “trolleybuses”. “ Chasca ” Aguascalientes: because in the 70's there was a company with the name Chaska, where they began to sell corn prepared in thermal cups.

“ Grano de elote en vaso” in Monterrey

” Aguascalientes: because in the 70's there was a company with the name Chaska, where they began to sell corn prepared in thermal cups. “ in Monterrey “Vasolote” in Michoacán

Translate done by: Luba Michelle García Vega

--

POB/KPM