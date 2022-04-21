This April 7, 2022, the flights from Puebla to Ixtapa and Acapulco were officially presented, which will depart from the Hermanos Serdán International Airport, with an initial cost of one thousand 99 pesos for single flights.

According to Aeromar, the airline that will provide the service, it will be possible for citizens to take the routes to both sites with beaches, starting on May 12, 2022.

Single flights have the following specifications:

Rate with taxes: $1,099 pesos.

Includes only hand luggage of a maximum of 10 kilos.

Courtesy drink on the plane.

The costs for other types of travel are:

Puebla to Acapulco: Benefits $2,520 pesos, All Inclusive $3,941 pesos.

Ixtapa to Acapulco: Benefits $2,568 pesos, All Inclusive $4,290 pesos.

Puebla to Ixtapa: Benefits $2,602 pesos, All Inclusive $4,017 pesos.

Ixtapa to Puebla: Benefits $2,641 pesos, All Inclusive $4,303 pesos.

For now, it will only operate on the following days and times:

Puebla—Ixtapa: Only Thursdays, departs at 2:00 p.m. and arrives at 3:15 p.m.

Ixtapa—Puebla: Sunday only, departs at 12:15 p.m. and arrives 1:10 p.m.

Acapulco–Puebla: Sunday only, departs at 1:25 p.m. and arrives 2:30 p.m.

Puebla–Acapulco: Thursday only, departs at 3:10 p.m. and arrives 4:20 p.m.

Another point that was discussed in the presentation, by Aeromar, is that the planes that will be used on both routes are the ATR 72-600, which have capacity for 72 people, and the ATR 42-600 for 48 passengers, that in the two types he mentioned that they are considered the most modern in the world to take flights.

It will also be possible to complete the check-in 24 hours before the departure of the flight, and up to two hours before the plane departs, through its online service and at no extra cost, according to the information provided to the media. communication and travel agencies.

In November 2021, Juan Ignacio Rossello, commercial director of the airline, announced the operation of these two air routes during the Mérida Tourist Market. Although they had planned to start flying in December 2021, the economic problems that the airline had prevented it.

These will be the fifth and sixth national destinations to which you can travel from the Hermanos Serdán Airport. Similarly, Aeromar will be the fourth airline to operate flights in Puebla after Volaris, VivaAerobus and United Airlines.

Translate done by: Luba Michelle García Vega

__

POB/KPM