In Zacatlán, Puebla, is Mandala Camp, an original site for visitors to get out of the traditional cabins, as they do so under glamping, which refers to the fusion of the words: glamorous camping, in the that outdoor camping is done with out-of-the-ordinary amenities.

The space is a safe and fenced area, with access to parking, located approximately 10 minutes from Zacatlán, in the town of Tomatlán.

It is an ideal place among nature, to enjoy in its peculiar space, in addition to one side there is a waterfall and space to do adventure tourism activities, since there is a zip line and a suspension bridge.

Mandala Camp has six glamping spaces, some of which are pet friendly, which are domes with the following characteristics:

Two with one king size bed

Two with one queen size bed

Two with two double beds

In common areas they have billiards, basketball court and racquetball court

The six have: own bathroom, hot water, heater, own bathroom, internet, fire extinguishers, first aid kit.

The cost is 1,280 pesos (61 dollars) per night for two people, in five of the aforementioned domes; Well, one of those with a king size bed has more space and its price is 1,580 pesos. (76 dollars).

There are also two cavern-type rooms, with a queen size bed, sofa bed and television, whose price is 1,280 pesos (61 dollars) per night for two people.

As for the food service, they also have this until 7:00 p.m., because they close the kitchen at 8:00 p.m.; Even so, it is possible to order food from a nearby pizzeria, from which he lends the menu.

You can go to celebrate an anniversary as a couple or a birthday, as it is possible to request decoration in the dome or cabin for it. For example, they can decorate with rose petals, balloons, among others.

Keep in mind that the entry time is at 1:00 p.m. and until 8:00 p.m., while the departure is at 1:30 p.m.

Translate done by: Luba Michelle García Vega

--

POB/LFJ